Concord Twp. discuss future issues

CONCORD TWP. — Concord Township Trustees discussed seeking legal advice regarding medical marijuana and other issues at its Wednesday meeting.

Trustee Don Pence said he discussed the extension or permanent ban of medical marijuana for the township. The township’s moratorium will expire in the coming weeks. According to Pence, Assistant Prosecutor Chris Englert suggested the township seek permanent legislation, which could be modified in the future if so needed.

Trustee Pence also discussed with the prosecutor the township’s responsibility in alleviating flood issues related to the complaints from residents in a and around Boone Creek. Pence said Englert would be researching both issues and report to the trustees in the near future.

Trustees also informally approved to allow the Miami County Amateur Radio Operators Club to reserve the use of Eldean Bridge park for an event on Aug. 18. According to Trustee Bill Whidden, the club will join other Ohio clubs broadcasting from various covered bridges around Ohio.

Chief Matt Simmons updated the trustees about the department’s staff issues, down three personnel, as well as the upcoming addition of a new fire engine. Simmons said the current fire engine would be kept as a back-up.

Trustee Tom Mercer asked if the new proposed development was in the city of Troy. Simmons confirmed the growth north of Fire Station No. 2 and how the department services the surrounding townships and partnerships with local village volunteer outfits.

Chief Simmons also said “burn complaints” are down this season in the area.

Trustee Pence and fiscal officer Pat Quillen met with the township’s insurance lost control representative. The representative made several suggestions in regards to updates to the township’s motor vehicle policy, full-time employment description, driving policy public records compliance and its cell phone use safety guide. Other recommendations included having general contractors file a copy of certified insurance prior to work beginning, document road signage and conditions and perform pre-trip inspections. Trustee Pence said many of the suggestions the township was already doing, but were undocumented.

Concord Township Trustees will participate in the annual Great Miami River Clean-Up on July 22. The township provides equipment such as a dump truck and backhoe to assist volunteers in cleaning the river.

The next Concord Township meeting will be at 10 a.m. July 11 at the township building on Horizon West Court.

