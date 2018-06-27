Commission OKs ‘Halifax Villas’

TROY — City of Troy’s Planning Commission gave a positive recommendation regarding a rezoning request for future plans for a residential subdivision on Wednesday.

The rezoning request involved plans to construct a private residential subdivision on a 107.171 acre parcel on both the east and west side of Piqua-Troy Road.

Planning Commission member Patrick Titterington was not present for the meeting. The board recommended the rezoning request and waived the commission’s right to hold a public hearing. The rezoning issue will go to Troy City Council for review.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. The current property is zoned Agriculture Residential and Office-Commercial with the request for a planned development.

Planning and zoning manager Tim Davis said the proposed private development fits “the changing needs of the Troy community.”

Davis reported that the staff recommends the planned development subject to the following conditions “that a statement be placed on all plans that no newly created lots will have direct access to Piqua-Troy Road and water and sanitary sewer will be public and street and storm water will be private, road names be approved by the city engineer and all cul-de-sacs to remain open and not filled.”

The development, called “Halifax Villas,” will be completed in two phases. The first phase will be residential use with 3,000 square-foot private club house for resident use. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line town homes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The plans include golf cart paths and a walkway area and meets the zoning does 10 percent open space requirement.

President Alan Kappers asked how golf carts would access to the property’s amenities across the road. Davis reported the city council passed legislation allowing small vehicles such as golf carts to cross roads under 35 mph.

Mayor Michael Beamish said he’s heard feedback regarding the flood issues in the area and believes the developer has addressed the issues with its multiple retention and detention ponds within the proposed development.

“I look at this plan and I have to compliment Frank (Harlow) for his interest in making sure that’s considered in the plan and I notice a whole lot of retention, but detention places along this whole development. To me that spoke volumes to the concerns that are being raised out there to minimize any kind of flooding that would take place,” Beamish said.

The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275-350,000 and the town homes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the HOA.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development. City trash service is not included.

The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two. The phase two area is currently the subject of a withdrawn of a rezoning application from Nottingham Inc. Neighboring residents placed a referendum of the rezoning ordinance to stop development on the site, primarily due to flooding issues in the Finsbury area, specifically the Kidder Ditch area. The property is within the city limits and in Miami East School District.

Miami East Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold said the district will comment on the development when more information is available.

In other commission news:

Planning Commission approved the amendment to increase square footage for the Kettering Health Network east of the development.

Prior to approval, Alan Kappers asked if there any issues with the building’s setback, which Davis said no.

The applicant Danis Construction, requested to amend the development plans to extend the building from 113,500 square feet to 144,740 square feet to the east. Due to the request being considered a “minor change” Planning Commission can make the final alterations to the plan without Council approval.

Partners in Hope filed a proposal for a new commercial office building at 180 E. Race Street using the Downtown Riverfront Overlay District.

The applicant, Jessica Echols, director of Partners in Hope, includes a new two-story commercial building which is currently a vacant gravel lot.

The building will serve as the primary location and offices for the non-profit agency. The organization has four full-time employees and one or two volunteers on site. The design and construction would be provided by Keystone Builders.

The application also requests variances for set back from a required 25 feet to 15 feet, will not meet the 25-foot buffer yard for separation and will not meet the required off-street parking. The off-street parking requirement is for 9 spaces and one handicap space. The applicant is requesting a reduction down to six regular spaces with one handicap space due to walk-in traffic.

The first order of business of the DRO district is a first reading to the Planning Commission and then a second reading at the next Planning Commission meeting which will allow for public input of the project. Planning Commission can only take action following the second hearing.

Other agenda items include:

The planning commission approved the new wall sign application for Primal Forces massage Therapy was submitted for 121 E. Main Street. The owner of the business is Michele Cremeans.

Located off of Piqua-Troy Road on 107 acres