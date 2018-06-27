Woman faces gun charge

PIQUA — A woman was arraigned this week after she allegedly had a loaded gun in her possession while she was driving while impaired over the weekend on Interstate-75.

Tineatha N. Cates, 39, with previous addresses in Piqua and Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI in addition to receiving minor traffic citations and a citation for minor misdemeanor possession of drugs over the weekend. Cates was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on Cates’ vehicle on I-75 near mile post 74 on June 23 at approximately 8 p.m. According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Cates’ vehicle “was observed failing to properly display a readable registration plate on the rear of the vehicle.”

According to court records, the trooper detected the odor of raw marijuana and Cates’ eyes “appeared to be bloodshot and glassy.” Marijuana was reportedly recovered from Cates’ purse in the vehicle, which was on the passenger seat of the vehicle. A loaded handgun was also found in Cates’ purse.

Cates had a handgun carry permit, but she reportedly failed to inform the trooper of the gun in her purse. The gun was also loaded.

Cates was charged for allegedly transporting the loaded, concealed handgun while operating a vehicle while impaired.

A preliminary hearing for Cates is scheduled for July 3.

• A Ludlows Falls man is facing drug charges in Piqua.

Rickey R. Williams, 28, with previous addresses in Ludlow Falls and Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor drug possession, first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Tuesday. He was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Williams was charged in connection with a disorderly conduct complaint earlier this week. A caller reported a male subject in a neighbor’s yard, possibly on drugs, on the 600 block of Beverly Drive on Tuesday morning at approximately 4 a.m., according to Piqua police reports.

Williams is currently being held in the Miami County Jail on $1,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for July 5.

Charged with improper handling of a firearm

