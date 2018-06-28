Area Briefs

Board meetings planned

TROY — The July board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held on Thursday, July 26, at 5:15 p.m.

The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will hold a special board meeting to consider personnel matters on July 9, at 5:15 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 West Stanfield Road, Troy.

Scam prevention class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a free class on Scam Prevention. Attendees will learn how to prevent their identity and their money from being stolen. Information on the latest scams and theft methods will be discussed. The class is on Tuesday, July 17, from 10-11 a.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. The instructor is Deb Sanders, marketing director of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. To register, visit their website at tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office.

Outdoor Movie Night at Treasure Island

TROY — Enjoy a movie for the whole family under the stars at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., Troy on Tuesday, July 10, for Outdoor Movie Night. Bring a blanket, chairs, and your own snacks. Popcorn and water provided. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will begin at dusk; movie is rated PG and 129 minutes long.

A partnership of Troy-Miami County Public Library, the city of Troy, and Beckstrom Orthodontics presents Outdoor Movie Night.

For more information call 937-339-0502 ext. 121 or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The West Milton Lions Club is asking donors to help “Build a Better Summer Blood Supply” by supporting their community blood drive Wednesday, July 11, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 South Main St. in West Milton. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Piqua Harley-Davidson will also be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 East Ash St. in Piqua. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Everyone who registers to donate at either of these blood drives will receive the patriotic “Earn Your Stars and Stripes – Donate Blood” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Summer activities and travel often disrupt donation schedules and can impact the blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule when you can.

The “Earn Your Stars and Stripes” t-shirt is bright blue with white lettering and the red CBC blood drop logo. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate from June 11 through July 21 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.