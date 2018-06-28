West Milton Fourth of July festival returns

Other upcoming Independence Day celebrations include:
• Piqua 4th Fest
Family fun beginning at noon in downtown Piqua includes painting the snow plows, face-painting, a kids’ zone, and more. Activities end at 9:30 in time to view the spectacular fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico at 10 p.m. Pyrotecnico has worked with over 10,000 different organizations in the past decade, including the fireworks and special effects for MTV’s halftime show for Super Bowl XXXVIII and the 2004 Democratic National Convention.
• Bicycle parade (Piqua)
The Piqua 4th Fest Bicycle Parade will take place at noon in downtown Piqua. Those wishing to take part can gather at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Mainstreet Piqua office on Main Street. Decorate your bike at home or, there will be decorations available at the meeting place, as well as helpers to assist. Prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. on the Main Stage. All ages are welcome. \
• Cornhole tournament (Piqua)
The Piqua 4th Fest Cornhole Tournament will take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Piqua. The cost is $25 per team and there are cash prizes for first and second place and more. Register at www.piquaoh.org
• Miami Valley Veterans Museum parade (Troy)
The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Hobart Arena, with the route being Staunton Road to Market Street to Main Street, ending at Monroe Street by the library. This year’s parade will pay tribute to women who served. Women from any military branch are invited participate, whether currently active or retired veterans.
• Free concert (Troy)
The McCartney Project, a Paul McCartney tribute band, will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park in Troy. All ages are welcome.
• Troy fireworks
Troy’s fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. along the levee area.
• Sidney fireworks
Sidney’s fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. near the high school.
• Tipp City fireworks
Tipp City’s fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. in City Park. Visitors are asked to keep off the field in the stadium, but may still sit in the bleachers or parking lot.
WEST MILTON — The traditional West Milton Fourth of July festival kicks off on Friday, June 29, and ends with fireworks in the park on July 4.
The five-day celebration features the traditional rides and fireworks, but adds live entertainment and more options for families.
“We’re trying to make it bigger than it has been in the past,” organizer Steven Applegate said.
Applegate came on board recently, following the death of long-time organizer Jack Scudmore earlier this year. He said the newly-formed organizing committee has taken the festival Scudmore helmed for many years and tried to build on it, hoping to add even more fun activities to the local tradition.
Amusement rides open Friday evening at 6 p.m. and are open afternoons and evenings June 29-July 4. Lions Club bingo will run from 6-9 p.m. on July 2-3 and 6-10 p.m. on July 4.
On July 4, the festival gets even bigger, Applegate said. Located in West Milton Municipal Park — and now extending up to the top of the hill — this year’s event will include live music.
The Rocketdogs will be playing classic rock hits on July 4. They’ll be onstage from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday night at the top of the hill behind Wertz Hardware. A Milton-Union high school student will provide some opening entertainment before the band takes the stage, Applegate said.
Other new additions include the Bulldog Water Balloon War Zone, which will help raise funds for the festival’s fireworks fund. For $3, participants can buy 10 balloons, or 20 for $5, and cool off while taking on their friends and neighbors.
There will also be games and prizes, as well as balloon animals by Lucky the Clown, for the younger crowd at this year’s festival.
“And we can’t forget the parade,” Applegate said.
On Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., the annual West Milton Independence Day Hometown Parade will begin. This year’s grand marshal is longtime resident and American Legion leader Al Daum.
Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU