West Milton Fourth of July festival returns

Other upcoming Independence Day celebrations include:

• Piqua 4th Fest

Family fun beginning at noon in downtown Piqua includes painting the snow plows, face-painting, a kids’ zone, and more. Activities end at 9:30 in time to view the spectacular fireworks provided by Pyrotecnico at 10 p.m. Pyrotecnico has worked with over 10,000 different organizations in the past decade, including the fireworks and special effects for MTV’s halftime show for Super Bowl XXXVIII and the 2004 Democratic National Convention.

• Bicycle parade (Piqua)

The Piqua 4th Fest Bicycle Parade will take place at noon in downtown Piqua. Those wishing to take part can gather at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Mainstreet Piqua office on Main Street. Decorate your bike at home or, there will be decorations available at the meeting place, as well as helpers to assist. Prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. on the Main Stage. All ages are welcome. \

• Cornhole tournament (Piqua)

The Piqua 4th Fest Cornhole Tournament will take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Piqua. The cost is $25 per team and there are cash prizes for first and second place and more. Register at www.piquaoh.org

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum parade (Troy)

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Hobart Arena, with the route being Staunton Road to Market Street to Main Street, ending at Monroe Street by the library. This year’s parade will pay tribute to women who served. Women from any military branch are invited participate, whether currently active or retired veterans.

• Free concert (Troy)

The McCartney Project, a Paul McCartney tribute band, will perform a free concert at 7:30 p.m. at Treasure Island Park in Troy. All ages are welcome.

• Troy fireworks

Troy’s fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. along the levee area.

• Sidney fireworks

Sidney’s fireworks will be held at 10 p.m. near the high school.

• Tipp City fireworks

Tipp City’s fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. in City Park. Visitors are asked to keep off the field in the stadium, but may still sit in the bleachers or parking lot.