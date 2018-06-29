Area Briefs

Franklin and South Market streets to close for repairs

TROY — In order repair a water service leak, South Market Street from the Public Square to Franklin Street will be closed for southbound traffic only on Monday, July 2, from 7 a.m. until the work is completed. It is anticipated that the work will be completed by mid-afternoon, July 2. If there are questions, please call the office of the City Engineer, 339-9481.

Stay cool and color at library

TROY — Take a break from the summer heat and spend the afternoon coloring at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10. Adults and teens are welcome; all supplies provided. Additional sessions scheduled for July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street in Troy, Ohio. For more information, call 937-339-0502 ext. 117.

Artists sought for annual show

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church is again looking for applicants to take part in their 12th annual art show to be held Aug. 3-5.

The deadline for entering is July 20. The event is held in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to share area talent with the public. The show is not juried. Some pieces may be available for purchase, with transactions handled directly between the artist and the interested party.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are $500 for first place, $400 for second place and $300 for third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented.

Application forms may be picked up at the church office, The Hen’s Nest in West Milton and the Hotel Gallery in Tipp City. Forms are also available for downloading from the church website at www.hoffmanumc.org. For more information, call John at (937) 698-7132.

Fairbanks graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Samuel J. Fairbanks graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Fairbanks is the son of Steve and Jeanne Fairbanks of Tipp City, Ohio.

He is a 2017 graduate of Tippecanoe High School , Tipp City, Ohio.