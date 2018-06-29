Troy man sentenced to jail for tampering, menacing charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was sentenced to jail time this week for waving what appeared to be a gun outside of a car window and then later tampering with evidence in May.

Troy police officers responded on May 6 to a report of a male subject pointing a gun at somebody on the 500 block of Crescent Drive. Witnesses reported that the male subject did not point the gun — which was later found to be a pellet gun — directly at anyone, but he waved it around outside of a car window for approximately 30 seconds before driving away.

Miami County Municipal Court records also noted that, during this incident, the “witnesses advised there were multiple kids outside when Lipscomb drove by and they were in fear for their safety.”

Jonathon S. A. Lipscomb, 24, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident. He was also third-degree felony tampering with evidence after police recovered a pellet gun in the back of a toilet at a residence where police first interviewed Lipscomb, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

Lipscomb was found guilty of both of these charges in Miami County Municipal Court this week and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Lipscomb will also be serving time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

Lipscomb was also ordered to serve 120 days in jail last month for violating his parole for a first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge from June 2017. According to previous reports, Lipscomb was charged after reportedly threatening a victim at Walmart, and the threats reportedly involved use of a firearm.

Troy woman sentenced for telecommunications harassment

A Troy woman was sentenced to three years of probation after reportedly harassing a male subject from Dec. 2017 through March of this year.

Kyra N. Milton, 32, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and received three years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

The victim stated the telecommunications harassment began in Dec. 2017 and continued through March, when he reported it. According to court records, the victim reported that he had to block at least 30 phone numbers and multiple fake Facebook accounts that Milton used and that she had also used an app to change her phone number to text him. The day the victim reported the harassment, he said that he had received 45 restricted calls that day that he believed were Milton attempting to contact him.

Piqua woman receives amended charge

Ashley C. Torchick, 30, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs. Torchick was charged after a caller reported a friend stole money from her purse on West Water Street in Piqua on April 7. Upon speaking with both parties, it was found out that the caller was intending to purchase drugs from the friend, according to previous Piqua police reports. The caller and friend were both charged.

Randi N. Nelson, 36, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms in connection with this incident, which was amended down to second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business earlier this month. Nelson also received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time.

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Qion D. Kirkland, 25, with previous addresses in Dayton and Columbus, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment. Kirkland was originally charged in connection with a complaint on Nov. 22 where a woman said she received 81 unwanted phone calls from her ex-boyfriend.

• Devin L. Wilkins, 27, of Sidney, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Christopher J. Benton, 39, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Sharon C. Miliner, 33, of Dayton, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Marc E. Taylor, 34, of New Carlisle, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Robert Jenkins, 44, of Piqua, received 180 days in jail for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Brendyn T. Vahle, 18, of Tipp City, received two days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

• Patricia Hawthorne, 51, of Union City, Ind., received 29 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Jordan R. Ferguson, 22, of Troy, received 26 days in jail and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor false information.

• Chrystal Deal, 46, of Union City, received 16 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Gabriel R. Adkins, 20, of Dayton, received 23 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Albert L. Reed, 41, of Greenville, received 21 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Mark A. Michael, 26, of Quincy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Russell A. Askinson, III, 32, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor attempted receiving stolen property, amended down from fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Stevie N. Moore, 29, of Tipp City, received 13 days in jail, one year of probation, and additional suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Ashley M. Mowery, 28, of Piqua, received, 28 days in jail, a fine, and additional suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

