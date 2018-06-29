Committee OKs sidewalk programs

TROY — Due to heavy equipment and insufficient depth of the existing concrete, the pavement at Fire Station No. 3 is seeking replacement.

The streets and sidewalks committee approved the request to seek bids not to exceed $135,000 to replace the fire department’s drive off of Stanfield. The area is approximately 11,400 square feet. The 2018 budget for the fire department included $110,000 for the work, plus $25,000 from the city’s capital improvement fund for the repairs.

Portions of the drive have been replaced over the last few years. According to City Engineer Jillian Rhoades, due to the remaining area being replaced be completed in one phase.

Chairman Bobby Phillips and member Bill Lutz attending the meeting on Thursday. Member Brock Heath was not in attendance.

The building was built in 1995. Phillips asked how deep the new concrete would be, which Rhoades said 8 inches deep.

PHASE 11 SIDEWALK REPAIR

The committee reviewed the resolution of necessity regarding the repair and/or replacement of certain sidewalks for the of Phase 11 of the 2018 Sidewalk Replacement program.

Rhoades said they won’t add sidewalks, “just repairing and in-kind.”

The area includes South Market between Canal and Race streets; South Clay Street between Young and South County Road 25A; South Crawford between Young and Racer streets; the entire length of Walker Street, Young Street, East Ross Street, Enyeart Street, East Dakota Street and Racer Street from south Clay Street to the CSX railroad and Union street.

If the resolution passes at council, the city will then notify the owners of the 93 parcels in the area. Property owners will have until Aug. 10 to obtain the permit for the sidewalk work, which are valid for six months to complete their own work. Additional time can also be requested. Property owners which do not have sidewalk permits, will then be included in a sidewalk project bid by the city and property owners will then pay the city for the work.

FINAL ASSESSMENT FOR PHASE 9 & 10

The streets and sidewalks committee will recommend to council the final assessment of the Phase 9 and Phase 10 sidewalk repair program.

No objections were filed for Phase 9 or Phase 10 final assessments, according to the report. The property owners will receive a written notice to make payment within a 30-day period. Assessments not paid will be certified to the county auditor for collection. Unpaid assessments would then be certified for collection in 2019. As part of the final assessment of Phase 9 of the program the legislation also includes language for the city to recover $122,100 for Phase 9 and $113,400 in Phase 10 as part of infrastructure in the public right-of-way.

The ordinance for assessment will appear on the agenda as two separate pieces of legislation.

The payments can be split up into 10 equal payments over five years, according to City Engineer Jillian Rhoades.

Phase 9 of the sidewalk repair program is located in the area of South Plum, South Cherry, South Walnut and South Mulberry between Main and Franklin; South Market, South Walnut and South Mulberry between east Franklin and East Canal; and the area of South Market, East West, South Clay, Ross and South Mulberry including Young, Enyeart and Dakota.

Phase 10 of the sidewalk repair program is located in the area of South Mulberry between East Ross and South market; South Clay between East West and South Market; along South Crawford between East West and Young; East West between South Clay to the CSX railroad; and East Ross and Enyeart between South Mulberry and South Clay.

The work was performed in 2017-2018.

Sidewalk Replacement program Phase 11 https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Untitled.jpg Sidewalk Replacement program Phase 11 Sidewalk Replacement program includes South Market between Race and Canal streets https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/06/web1_Sidewalk2.jpg Sidewalk Replacement program includes South Market between Race and Canal streets

Replacement of Fire Station No. 3 drive considered