Fatal crash under investigation

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — A Saturday afternoon crash on St. Rt. 571 near St. Rt. 201 has left one person dead and several other injured.

The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Initial reports indicted one person possibly not breathing as bystanders checked on the injured.

CareFlight was dispatched to the scene, as was Bethel Township EMS and New Carlisle EMS, along with New Carlisle and Bethel Township fire departments.

Preliminary information is that a westbound Honda SUV slowed and was hit in the rear by a mini-van. The impact forced the Honda into the path of an eastbound pickup truck which then struck the Honda.

At least two victims were trapped in their vehicle until firefighters could free them.

CareFlight transported one victim to Miami Valley Hospital while three others were taken to area hospitals by ground medics.

A crash reconstruction team is on the scene. St. Rt. 571 was closed to thru traffic during the investigation and cleanup.

No names have yet been released.

St. Rt. 571 closed as multiple-injury crash investigated