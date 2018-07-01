From teacher to volunteer

MIAMI COUNTY — A retired teacher has found a new home volunteering at Hospice of Miami County.

Earline Fogle of Troy, a retired elementary school teacher, has been volunteering for Hospice of Miami County for three years, and it began out of a desire to give back to the organization that was there for her during a difficult time.

“Hospice was there for us when my mom got ill,” Fogle said. “It was wonderful. It was such a blessing, and after I retired from teaching, I wanted to give back, so I came up here and offered my services.”

Fogle volunteered as a way to honor her mother, and she said it was one of the best choices she ever made.

“I think everybody needs something to replenish their soul,” Fogle said. “You need to do something … that is a benefit to others, something unselfish. You need just to give back.”

Fogle previously did not know much about Hospice, but Fogle’s perception toward Hospice changed when the staff was there for her and her family when her mother was in their care. Now, she calls Hospice “the best kept secret.”

“Once we had mom in Hospice, we found out that it doesn’t mean that we’re writing you off or that you’re going to die the next day or the next two weeks. It doesn’t mean that. It just means you got support and they’re there for you,” Fogle said. “It could be six months — it could be a year — it’s just a wonderful support system.”

Fogle works as a support to volunteer services, helping out wherever needed.

“I do paperwork. I do correspondence. I’m part of the Chistmas ornament making group. We do trees at Christmas for the patients we have,” Fogle said. “I’ve done a little bit of everything.”

Fogle said that, when she taught elementary school, paperwork felt like the bane of her existence, but now it gives her joy to be able to do it to help Hospice.

“It makes me feel like I’m contributing,” Fogle said. “I’m in the background just trying to be a blessing.” Whether it’s at Hospice or elsewhere, Fogle added that she believes “it’s important to volunteer.”

Fogle was nervous when she first began volunteering for Hospice, but she has found that there are a number of different jobs and different ways to give back to the organization. She has also made connections through her time volunteering each week.

“I’ve made some good friends here. There is a lot of laughter here,” Fogle said.

Fogle graduated from Bethel schools, but she has lived all over the U.S. with her husband Mitch Fogle, who was originally from West Milton and was in the Navy. Mitch Fogle is also a former director of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. They have two sons, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Fogle said that they they moved 15 times before deciding to downsize and move to Troy. Fogle retired after teaching elementary school for 30 years, previously teaching in South Carolina and Trotwood.

For more information or to volunteer for Hospice of Miami County, visit hospiceofmiamicounty.org or contact volunteer services at (937) 335-5191 or email eshrake@hospiceofmiamicounty.org.

