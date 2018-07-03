Dayton man sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man who helped dump a man’s body at Upper Valley Medical Center in January 2017 was sentenced to serve two years in prison in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Virgil Corbin, 49, of Dayton, entered a guilty plea to one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence in previous court hearings.

Corbin was one of two men who left the body of Terry Sims, 59, of Dayton, at the entrance of the hospital on Jan. 29, 2017. Sims was discovered around 7 a.m. by a hospital staff member who attempted CPR. He was later pronounced dead by Emergency Department officials.

Corbin apologized to the family of Sims and said he thinks about “what else I could have done.”

Corbin’s defense attorney Anthony Sullivan said his client suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Sullivan said Corbin has dealt with his drug issue for many years.

According to the plea agreement, Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins remained silent at sentencing and asked the court to follow the joint plea agreement.

Judge Jeannine Pratt reviewed Corbin’s record, which includes five prior prison terms, and an assessment provided by the Dayton Veterans Affairs Hospital. Pratt also noted Corbin’s three pending charges in Montgomery County for menacing, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. She did find Corbin expressed genuine remorse for his actions.

“It’s a sad situation — very sad,” Pratt said. She said although Corbin did make an effort to seek help for Sims as he overdosed by taking him to the hospital, he failed to call 9-1-1 and failed to take further action. Pratt told Corbin he needed to “get a grip on your addiction” and “get away from people, places and things that trigger you to use.”

Corbin was credited 130 days of jail time served and is eligible for early release if he enrolls in prison programs. He is subject to three years of post-release control at the discretion of the parole board.

Virgil Corbin, 49, dumped body off at UVMC in January 2017