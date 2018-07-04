City council views new logo

TROY — Troy City Council got its first look of the city’s new brand and logo at its regular meeting on Monday at City Hall.

Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s Kathi Roetter presented the city’s brand initiative as part of the Activate Troy Partnership.

Roetter explained how the rebranding process was born through the America’s Best Community contest and was addressed through the Downtown Riverfront study performed by MKSK. The former city logo was owned by the Chamber of Commerce and was used by the city for more than 25 years. The rebranding process began about one year ago, Roetter said.

“It became evident that we didn’t have a cohesive Troy brand… we really didn’t have a story, we had different organizations telling stories, we had the city telling its story,” she said. “We can’t recruit people or tell people how great Troy is if we can’t tell that story cohesively.”

President of Council Marty Baker asked if the logo presentation including the city’s new tagline “Make It Yours” would be available online. The slideshow of the design process will be posted to the city’s website and Roetter’s presentation will be online on the city’s YouTube channel.

No other council members commented about the new logo and design at the council meeting. Council member Robin Oda was not present.

City council did not have input on the design process since it was not subject to legislation. The city contributed $12,500 towards the total cost of the reported $63,525. Roetter said approximately 400 people participated in a variety of feedback which the design firm used to design the logo.

Baker also asked for the partnership to name all the contributors who helped fund the rebranding project. The rebranding project was also funded by the Troy Foundation, Troy Chamber of Commerce, Troy Main Street, Troy Development Council and Troy Community Works.

The logo will appear on city vehicles, signage, way-finding signs and the city’s new high-service water tower on Stanfield. The logo has appeared on the city’s water bill.

The ‘O’ in Troy mimics the state of Ohio flag’s ‘O’ as well as the ‘O’ from the Mumford and Sons Stopover tour in 2013 and the Public Square. The ‘O’ can also be filled with the traditional strawberry image to promote the Troy Strawberry Festival. The color orange pays homage to the Hobart family and its impact on the local industry. The color navy blue is from the State of Ohio flag and “asserts the warm, modern professionalism of Troy,” according to the press release.

Nicole Loy, Troy Main Street executive director, gave a mid-year report of the organization’s activities. Loy said the organization is in a “good position so far” funds from the Donut Jam drink sales and in-kind donation will be needed fund the rest of the year’s free to the public events. Loy also reported 117 spaces are available in downtown Troy, 108 are occupied with nine vacancies currently of which are under construction or under contract to be filled.

“Troy Main Street works hard to keep downtown Troy an energetic place to be,” Loy said. She thanked council for their contribution and support for the year.

President Marty Baker asked if outside support helps Troy Main Street. Loy said sponsors are listed on a variety of literature, its website and on banners at events.

Council member John Terwilliger said Loy has been helpful in the Mayor’s Cycling committee and keeps information and kiosks up to date.

“She’s an asset to our community and is doing, in my opinion, a very nice job,” he said.

Council member Todd Severt asked city staff how much the city funds Troy Main Street, which is $55,000 per year.

Loy shared how local businesses can have a booth at the Farmers’ Market for one week at no cost. The organization also allowed the Miami East FFA to have a booth at no cost and is working with Troy City and Troy Christian Schools on a smiliar program.

Troy Main Street is also working with the city on way-finding signage to direct bike and walking traffic throughout downtown.

A public hearing regarding the annual tax budget was held at the beginning of council’s agenda. No comments were made at the meeting.

The following resolutions were adopted:

R-24-2018 Annual Tax Budget (Emergency)

R-25-2018 Small Business Development Loan to ADM Real Estate Holdings LLC for $50,000 (Emergency) The funds are being requested to help with exterior renovation of the Wasserman building on 9-11 East Main.

R-26-2018, R-27-2018, R-28-2018 Delcamp Annexation of 10.284 acres Statement of services, buffering requirements and consent (Emergency) The property is located north of the Creekwood subdivision in Concord Twp.

R-29-2018 Bid Concrete Drive Replacement Project at Fire Station No. 3 not to exceed $135,000.

R-30-2018 Resolution of necessity, sidewalk replacement program Phase 11

The following ordinances were adopted:

O-9-2018 Repealing the rezoning application to rezone 8.015 acres from Single Family residential back to agricultural residential district. A public hearing was held on June 18.

O-30-2018 Ordinance of assessment for the sidewalk replacement program Phase 9

O-31-2018 Ordinance of assessment for the sidewalk replacement program Phase 10

The following ordinances will have a public hearing at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. on July 16 for public input:

O-32-2018 Rezoning of Parcel No. D08-104502, 1823 Peters Road, R-1, Single-Family Residential to R-3, Single Family Residential District First reading. A public hearing will be held on July 16.

O-33-2018 Rezoning of IL 10797 on Washington Road from County Zoning of A-2, General Agriculture To City Zoning of R-3, Single Family Residential District. First Reading. A public hearing will be held July 16.

By Melanie Yingst myingst@troydailynews.com

