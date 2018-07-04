Area briefs

Vendors sought for festival

TIPP CITY — Booth spaces are still available for this year’s Art in the Park and the Tipp City Area Arts Council is seeking artists. The deadline for applications have been extended until July 15.

Contact TCAAC at tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com or at (937) 543-5115 for more information. Booth space for TCAAC members is $40; for non-members, it is $50. Please RSVP as soon as possible as spaces are limited. See registration information and details at tippcityartscouncil.com/artinpark.

Art in the Park, with food vendors and music, as well as the Children’s Art Adventure, will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. in City Park, rain or shine.

Socially Crafty at the Pleasant Hill Library

PLEASANT HILL — Get chatty and crafty at the Pleasant Hill Library on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. with Socially Crafty. Just bring your creativity, and maybe some friends, as library staff provides the instruction and the materials to make Book Bricks. For adults only. No registration required.

For more information call the library at 937-676-2731.The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio.

Card Club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — The winners of the TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon in May have been named. They include

Group 1

First — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye

Third — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart

Group 2

First — Tim and Judy Logan

Second — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Third — Art and Joanne Disbrow

Group 3

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins

Third — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Group 4

First — Lou Holter

Second — Barbara Wilson

Third — Judy Logan

Group 5

First — Sue Dumbauld

Second — Marge Burk

Third — Nancy Frantz

Group 8

First — Bonnie Rashilla

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Julia Routson

Group 9

First — Janet Wise and Lynn Fobian

Second — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson

Debt elimination seminar at library

TROY — On Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Troy-Miami County Public Library will host a debt elimination seminar led by Your Financial Future of Miami County, Topics will include eliminating all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required.