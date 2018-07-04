Area briefs

Vendors sought for festival
TIPP CITY — Booth spaces are still available for this year’s Art in the Park and the Tipp City Area Arts Council is seeking artists. The deadline for applications have been extended until July 15.
Contact TCAAC at tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com or at (937) 543-5115 for more information. Booth space for TCAAC members is $40; for non-members, it is $50. Please RSVP as soon as possible as spaces are limited. See registration information and details at tippcityartscouncil.com/artinpark.
Art in the Park, with food vendors and music, as well as the Children’s Art Adventure, will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. in City Park, rain or shine.
Socially Crafty at the Pleasant Hill Library
PLEASANT HILL — Get chatty and crafty at the Pleasant Hill Library on Monday, July 16 at 6 p.m. with Socially Crafty. Just bring your creativity, and maybe some friends, as library staff provides the instruction and the materials to make Book Bricks. For adults only. No registration required.
For more information call the library at 937-676-2731.The library is located at 12 North Main Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio.
Card Club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — The winners of the TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon in May have been named. They include
Group 1
First — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers
Second — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye
Third — Karen Rodgers and Beth Earhart
Group 2
First — Tim and Judy Logan
Second — Terry and Louretta Gaston
Third — Art and Joanne Disbrow
Group 3
First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan
Second — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins
Third — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko
Group 4
First — Lou Holter
Second — Barbara Wilson
Third — Judy Logan
Group 5
First — Sue Dumbauld
Second — Marge Burk
Third — Nancy Frantz
Group 8
First — Bonnie Rashilla
Second — Judy Logan
Third — Julia Routson
Group 9
First — Janet Wise and Lynn Fobian
Second — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson
Debt elimination seminar at library
TROY — On Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Troy-Miami County Public Library will host a debt elimination seminar led by Your Financial Future of Miami County, Topics will include eliminating all of your debt, including your mortgage, in nine years or less without spending any additional money. This program is for adults and no registration is required.