Local student runs cross country for cancer

TROY — Isaac Flora, a senior at Troy Christian High School, is currently running across the country from San Francisco to Baltimore on the 4K for Cancer team, which raises money for the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.

Over 49 days, 90 runners embark on a 4,000 mile run or bike ride across the country. Participants raise a minimum of $4,500 for the cancer fund, which is then used to award college scholarships to young adults impacted by cancer, distribute care packages and help build an Ulman House for families members to stay close by treatment centers. Runners are hosted by schools, churches and community centers across the country. Each team will award two college scholarships along their run.

Flora left San Francisco on June 17 and will complete the run on Aug. 4 in Baltimore. He and his team will be running through Cincinnati on July 25 and Columbus on July 26. The will visit the Ohio State hospital while they are in Columbus.

He is a member of the Troy Christian cross country team and is entering his senior year. He decided to participate in this run because he wanted to show people with cancer that a whole team of young adults are willing to sacrifice their summer to create change for them. The opportunity allows him to combine his passion for meeting others, serving others and the thrill of adventure.

Flora’s uncle died of cancer a few years ago and, after seeing what his family went through during that terrible time, he realized that he could use his love of running to try to make a difference in the lives of others.

This is the 17th year of the 4K for Cancer run. To learn more about the organization, or if you are between the ages of 18-25 and are interested in joining next year’s team, visit www.4kforcancer.org. You may also donate, register to become a host, provide a meal for the teams or supply a team by visiting this site.

If you would like to send a note of encouragement to Flora and his teammates, there are four mail drops along their route and the addresses are listed on the website.