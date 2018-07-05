ReFlektion ready for Country Concert

SIDNEY — The party has officially started for twin brothers, Jared and Justin Younce, of Piqua.

The brothers, who are known professionally as ReFlektion, will be performing at Country Concert Saturday on the Hometown Honky Tonk Stage. But before they take that stage, they were the center of attention Thursday afternoon at Sidney Walmart, where they performed for country fans.

“We’ve never been to Country Concert before,” said Justin.

“We usually have our weekends booked,” said Jared.

The duo, who writes many of the songs they performed, said they are thrilled to play at Walmart and Country Concert.

“This (Country Concert) will give us a chance to share the marque to the artists we look up to,” said Jared.

In addition to their performances this weekend, the brothers had a busy Fourth of July. They premiered their video, “This Small Town Piqua” during the 4th Fest in downtown Piqua Wednesday.

“We wrote the song,” said Jared. “The video and iTune were released yesterday. And then we unveiled the video last night.”

The brothers, who wrote the song, said they met with Piqua’s mayor and other officials for their input on what they wanted included in the song.

“We had most of the song done in a day,” said Justin.

The pair reflected on what they had written for about a week before they were satisfied with the song.

“We love our hometown,” said Justin. “Piqua has been really good to us.”

ReFlektion, said the brothers, is a full-time job for them. They play five and six times a week. Sometimes they have two performances in one day — such as Thursday. When they left Walmart, they performed at Cruizers in Russia.

“We like to share our music with as many people as we can,” said Justin.

Also performing with the twins Thursday was Andy Uzzel, of Tipp City.

When they started the concert Thursday, the pair reflected on the 2017 concert held at Walmart. Their friend, Clark Manson, was the featured performer. They had the opportunity to meet country star John Pardi, who was shopping at Walmart.

ReFlektion’s songs are available on iTunes, Google, Apple Music and other music apps.

“We’d like to thank Walmart, Dr. Pepper, Snapple and Country Concert for having this event,” said Justin.

The Walmart concert was sponsored by the Dr. Pepper/Snapple family of beverages.

The concert, said Anthony Harvey, Dr. Pepper/Snapple sales execution manager, is for up and coming stars. He said having ReFlektion — which is both local and up and coming — is exactly why they support the program.

“This is a great opportunity to kick of Country Concert here and then kick off their (ReFlektion) career at Country Concert,” said Matt Berberich, Dr. Pepper/Snapple branch manager in Dayton.

In addition to sponsoring the concerts, Dr. Pepper/Snapple, along with Walmart, are supporters of the Military Warriors Support Foundation. The organization has given houses to five military families. The sixth family — A Gold Star Mother and Wife — received a home Thursday night before Toby Keith took the stage at Country Concert. The husband was killed while serving his country.

Berberich said the family is from North Carolina and they have been flown to Ohio to receive their new home.

Walmart co-manager Stevee Schaadt and assistant manager Courtney Earls were excited about Thursday’s concert. They used the Fourth of July display and transformed the area into a concert venue for ReFlektion’s performance.

“This is awesome,” said Schaadt. “We just set this up and Dr. Pepper picked the band.”

This was the first time Schaadt was involved with the concert. Earls assisted with the concert in 2017.

“We get people from out of town, just shopping and when they hear the music, they are surprised,” said Earls.

ReFlektion’s performance times Saturday are 7 and 9:15 p.m. at Country Concert.

Jared, left, and Justin Younce, also known professionally as ReFlektion, perform at Sidney Walmart Thursday. The duo will be performing on the Hometown Honky Tonk Stage Saturday at Country Concert. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_ReFlektion-copy.jpg Jared, left, and Justin Younce, also known professionally as ReFlektion, perform at Sidney Walmart Thursday. The duo will be performing on the Hometown Honky Tonk Stage Saturday at Country Concert. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News