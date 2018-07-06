Newberry Township man’s death undetermined

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — The cause of death for a Newberry Township man that took place on the Fourth of July is currently undetermined after electrocution was initially considered as the cause.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office initially considered the death of Blake Adams, 54, on Wednesday was possibly due to electrocution at first, but preliminary autopsy results did not see significant thermal injuries that would have occurred to cause his death.

The sheriff’s office and first responders responded to a residence on the 9600 block of Greenville Falls Road in Newberry Township at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the sheriff’s office, Adams and other individuals were using an electric wench to move a steam cleaning unit when Adams suddenly went down. The other individuals at the scene reported experiencing mild shocks from the electric wench.

Adams’ death is still undetermined as the sheriff’s office awaits toxicology reports. His death is not being considered suspicious, though.

“We don’t think there’s foul play involved,” Lord said. “We haven’t been able to make a determination as to why he died.”

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

