Troy power outage expected until 6 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY — Approximately 400 residents and/or businesses experienced a power outage in the Troy and Piqua area on Friday.

According to the Dayton Power and Light Outage map, 401 customers experiencing an outage have been reported. The outage includes areas of Race Street and N. Market Street in Troy. The reason for the outage in the area is due to a power line replacement in a man hole. The power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m. Friday, according to DP&L director of corporate communication Mary Ann Kable.

Another outage was reported in the southern area of Piqua was reported at 9:37 a.m. That outage was caused by trees on power lines and has since been restored, Kable said.

DP&L crews work to repair a damaged line in a man hole on Race Street on Friday morning. The power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., according to officials. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_IMG_1726-1-_ne201876121944663-1.jpg DP&L crews work to repair a damaged line in a man hole on Race Street on Friday morning. The power is expected to be restored by 6 p.m., according to officials.