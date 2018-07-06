Miami Shores Clubhouse renovation bid $1.2M

TROY — The city of Troy has awarded the contract for the renovation of the Miami Shores Golf Course to Vancon General Contract of Dayton.

Vancon was the lowest and best bid with $1,217,360, which were submitted on June 22. The winning bid also includes an alternate to repair the course’s parking lot, but does not expand it. Council authorized the project not to exceed $1.71 million last April.

According to Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington, the renovation project will begin after Labor Day.

Titterington said it would be the park board of commissioners’ decision to adjust rates for course play, food and beverage services. Titterington said naming rights or sponsorship of the clubhouse is not part of the project.

Dirt from Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital site has been used to grade the driving range area, according to Miami Shores Pro Kyler Booher’s park board report. The Mercer Group is performing site work at the levee area for $49,970, according to city officials. The area for the driving range was approved by the Miami Conservancy District. A gravel driving lane will be added to the area. The entire cost of the driving range is expected to cost less than $200,000, according to city officials.

A temporary building will be placed by the staging area to continue to serve golfers in the last third of the season. The temporary building would then be used as storage. Construction should take approximately six to seven months.

The project includes a total roofline and truss replacement, upgrading of electrical, plumbing and HVAC and security and IT components, interior renovation to include multi-purpose spaces and new furniture. Design plans also include new landscaping and to expand the porch area. New bathrooms and a smaller locker area is also included.

The design moves the pro shop to the south side of the building, closer to the golf cart barn. The design also includes a bag drop-off area near the carts. A grand opening in April 2019 is planned to open the clubhouse to the public.

The plans also include to expand the outdoor balcony, which holds an estimated 70 people depending on the tables and configuration. The plans include a partition to close off the meeting area if clubs and organizations want a smaller space. The meeting area will hold approximately 30 people and the dining area will hold around 80 people, with a total space for around 110 when opened up.

A self-service driving range is part of a separate package and is not part of this bid package.

The clubhouse was built in 1948 with a pro shop added in 1954. The building size will not increase.

Last year, council approved to pay ALT Architecture $80,000 for design work of the clubhouse renovation.

Operation Recreation 2020 levy was a proposed 10-year, 0.25 percent earned income tax to raise $25.7 million for expansion plans at Paul G. Duke Park, the golf course clubhouse renovation and driving range, upgrades to the facility at the Troy Senior Citizens Center and to add a $10 million second ice rink at Hobart Arena. City voters defeated the levy by 63 percent against the levy versus 37 percent for the levy.

According to a public information request, Miami Shores 18-hole public golf course has received a $250,000 general fund transfer each year in the last three years.

The golf course had the following revenues: $648,613 in 2015; $628,787 in 2016; and $652,773 in 2017. Expenditures, such as salaries, equipment and supplies, at Miami Shores included: $866,755 in 2015, $822,103 in 2016; and $820,272 in 2017. The city noted capital expenditures have routinely been mowers, maintenance equipment and golf carts.

The board of park commissioners recently hired Booher as the new director of golf earlier in March. Booher’s annual salary was set for $74,470 per year.

From left, Bruce Davidson of Troy, David Josza of Troy, John Slonaker of Troy, and Ron Potter of Tipp City putt on the 18th hole at Miami Shores Golf Course on Friday in Troy. A contract has been approved by the City of Troy for renovations to the property, which will begin after Labor Day.

