Workshop offers help with pain management

COVINGTON — Chronic pain — pain that lasts longer than three to six months — can take both a physical and emotional toll. The Area Agency on Aging encourages you to invest six weeks in the Healthy U program to get better control of your chronic pain. Put yourself in control … not your pain!

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive in Covington, on Wednesdays, July 25 through Aug. 29. Workshop sessions begin at 1:30 p.m. and last about two hours. Yes, it is a big time commitment, but lasting change takes time to develop, and support from those who understand your challenges can help you succeed in making small steps toward your larger goals.

Workshops are open to adults of any age who have chronic pain and/or their caregivers. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited and advance registration is required by contacting the center at 937-473-2075 or ccadm@covingtonnh.com. Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain, the Moving Easy CD, and a relaxation CD.

The Healthy U Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop helps people develop the skills and coping strategies to better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. It is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills.

The workshop focuses on pain management, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your pain. Moving Easy, a gentle movement program, is introduced in week three. Participants learn to manage their symptoms through action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, and social support.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.