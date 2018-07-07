Troy Foundation distributes grants

TROY — At their June meeting, the Distribution Committee of The Troy Foundation reviewed 24 grant applications and awarded 21 organizations a total of $251,193.49 in grants.

Grants were awarded to the following:

• Miami County Public Health Department — $500, Lead Testing Kits for Lead Program

• Troy City Schools — $1,000, Elementary Counselor Grief Program

• Miami East Junior High School — $1,050, Muse Machine for Miami East Elementary

• Troy City Schools — $1,600, Orton—Gillingham Training for Cookson Elementary

• Troy—Miami County Public Library — $1,898.49, Summer Reading Challenge Programs

• T.L. Boosters, Inc. — $2,000, Duke Park Legion Field Resurfacing Project

• Eagles’ Wings Stables, Inc. — $3,500, Outdoor Arena Support

• Troy City Schools — $3,950, Kids to College for Van Cleve Sixth Grade

• Mayor’s Troy International Council — $4,000, Festival of Nations 2018

• Troy City Schools — $4,200, Muse Machine for Van Cleve Sixth Grade

• Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — $5,000, Community Outreach Programming for Troy Girls

• Troy City Schools — $8,000, Ohio Reads Program for Kyle Elementary

• Troy Rec Association — $8,991, LED Light Fixture Replacement Project

• Isaiah’s Place, Inc. — $11,576, Support for Multiple Programs

• Dayton Children’s Hospital Foundation — $15,000, Expanded Behavioral Health Services

• Troy—Junior Trojans Baseball, Inc. — $16,300, Archer Park Renovations

• First Place Food Pantry — $25,000, Emergency Operating Funds

• Brukner Nature Center — $50,000, Quarantine Building Project

• Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County, Inc. — $50,000, Family Abuse Shelter Expansion Project

From the Lafferty Family Fund ($340) and the General Fund ($1,012)

• Troy Main Street — $1,352, Downtown Holiday Banner Project

From the Clyde and Kathryn Marr Fund ($8,582), Kathryn Marr Fund ($846)

• Troy—Miami County Public Library — $9,428, Shelving Unit Project

From the Richard Shellenbarger Music Fund ($4,450) and the General Fund ($22,308)

• Dayton Performing Arts Alliance — $26,848, Music Discoveries for Troy Schools

For more information about the foundation and its funds that make these grants possible please visit www.thetroyfoundation.org. The deadline for submitting a grant application for the next quarterly meeting is Wednesday, August 15th by 4pm for review at the September meeting.