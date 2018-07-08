County Concert 2018 Saturday highlights

Lauren Alaina gets the crowd fired up as she opens on the main stage on Sunday.

Luke Combs performs at Country Concert 2018

County music duo The Brothers Osborne on stage at Country Concert 2018 on Saturday

Aaren Conners, 7, of Cincinnati cools off during Saturday’s Country Concert 2018

A group of concert-goers pose for a photo on Saturday

Red Cross volunteer Gladys Watson of Cincinnati dances with a fan at Country Concert on Saturday.

Fans wave an American flag as the sun sets during Saturday’s County Concert 2018

The Brothers Osborne prepare to take the stage for an evening performance at Country Concert 2018

A sea of country music fans were at Fort Loramie on Satuday for the closing day of County Concert 2018