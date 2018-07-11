Piqua man arraigned on rape charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned on a grand jury indictment on two counts of first-degree felony rape in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

Justin W. Griffin, 27, of Piqua, entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial conference was set for July 23. The case was assigned to Judge Christopher Gee.

Gee set Griffin’s bond at $15,000 cash or surety. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker requested bond due to the severity of the offenses. He remains incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

According to previous reports, the victim reported being raped at a residence on the 700 block of South Main Street on Feb. 6. The victim reported saying “no” multiple times and telling Griffin to stop multiple times. The victim went to a hospital after the incident.

Griffin reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim but said that it was consensual, according to court records. Griffin was also charged in connection with an incident at the same residence on Jan. 6.

In other news:

• Brian Matheny, 44, of Dayton, was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony burglary. Matheny entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial conference was set for July 23. Judge Gee set Matheny’s bond at $10,000. A pre-trial conference was set for July 23.

• Spencer Goodrich, 25, of Troy, was arraigned on one count of fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine. He entered a plea of not guilty and a pre-trial conference was set for July 23. Goodrich was released on his own recognizance.

• Stacy Reynolds, 56, of Sidney, failed to appear for an arraignment on an indictment charging her with fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs. A warrant for her arrest was issued.

• Steven A. Bixler, 35, of Piqua, was sentenced to serve six years in prison for second-degree felony robbery on July 2. Bixler was found guilty of robbing Burger King in Piqua in April. Bixler walked into the business on April 23, demanded money from an employee, and grabbed cash out of the cash register. He ran out of the business, and another Burger King employee chased after him. Bixler did not show a weapon during the robbery, but Bixler reportedly threatened the employee who chased him with a knife.

Bixler had 70 days of jail credit.

• On July 9, Lindsey Skeens, 22, of Piqua, was re-sentenced to serve nine months in prison, after writing to the court she wanted to turn down community control and the drug treatment program MonDay.

She’s currently serving a sentence from Municipal Court through December 2018. Judge Gee previously ordered her to complete the MonDay program and a drug assessment. Skeens was arrested after stealing items from the Piqua Mall on Dec. 22 and was in possession of drugs.

