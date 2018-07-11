Wastewater plant project progresses

COVINGTON — Covington Council met on Tuesday evening and approved moving forward with the design portion of phase two of the improvements at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, which include installing new blowers at the plant that will be partially funded through a state grant.

Village Administrator Mike Busse said that the village recently received notification that the Ohio Public Works Commission will be awarding a $125,000 grant to the village for blower replacement project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Busse estimated that the total cost of the project will be around $200,000.

“The blowers are what provides air at the wastewater plant to keep the bugs alive in the plant, to keep the plant active,” Busse said. He added that the blowers provide oxygen to the water leaving the plant before it gets to the river.

Busse said that the current blowers are “worn out.”

The council waived the three-reading rule and authorizing entering into a contract with Mote and Associates to provide design engineering services for the blower replacement project at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The cost was approximately $17,800.

The council also approved a resolution to authorize the village administrator to purchase ball diamond metal Halide lighting equipment from Dickman Supply. The cost is $28,990, and a donation from the Covington Community Chest is funding the purchase.

The council also approved declaring two used Crown Victoria police vehicles as surplus items, authorizing Busse to sell them on an online auction.

The council then heard second readings placing a 1.6-mill levy renewal and a 2.2-mill levy renewal that fund fire and emergency medical services for the November ballot. There are two levies due to the levies beginning at different times, but both fund fire and EMS contracts for the village of Covington.

After their third reading, expected to occur during the council’s July 24 meeting, the council will vote on sending the renewal levies to the Miami County Board of Elections to have the levies placed on the Nov. 6 ballot.

During Busse’s report, he also informed the council that M&T Excavating has completed the 2018 sidewalk project with the exception of the grading and a couple of curb ramps that will need to be removed and replaced.

“We will begin the asphalt restoration later this week,” Busse said.

Busse also told the council that the village is participating in the Ohio Means Jobs Youth Work Experience Program at no cost to the village.

“We have partnered with the Ohio Means Jobs program to provide a work experience for two area youths,” Busse said.

Two Bradford students will be working under the supervision of the village of Covington in the park and utility departments to provide custodial and property maintenance services to the village. The students will receive wages from the state for their work, and there is no cost to the village for their wages.

The council’s next regular meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m. at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High St. in Covington.

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

