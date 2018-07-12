WACO focus of Lunch and Learn program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Lunch and Learn program presented by Gretchen Hawk about the WACO Aircraft Company and its history. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. This program is sponsored by Story Point of Troy. Lunch will be provided by Story Point.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to fill out a registration form.

Hoffman Art Show set for Aug. 3-5

WEST MILTON — The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 3-5 at Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $500 first place, $400 second place; $300 third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the 11 winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 3 and conclude at 2 p.m. on Aug 5. During the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Area students receive scholarships

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Retired Teachers Association recognized two local students as recipients of the 2018 MCRTA Book/Media Scholarship in June.

The first scholarship winner is Robert Comstock of Piqua. Robert plans to attend University of Northwestern Ohio this fall majoring in Sports Marketing/Management or Digital Multimedia. He would like to study abroad while at UNOH as his mission trips to Nicaragua have shown him the importance of helping those less fortunate.

The second scholarship winner is Brooke Fair of Bradford. Brooke plans to attend Indiana University East to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education with a reading endorsement. Her goal is to return to Miami County to teach 2nd and 3rd grade reading and language arts.

Teen game night planned

WEST MILTON — Teens and their friends are encouraged to come to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25. Pizza and snacks will be provided.

No registration necessary. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.