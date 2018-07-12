City requests more paving funds

TROY — Troy City Council will review a request to increase its 2018 roadway paving program by $200,000.

On July 9, the streets and sidewalks committee chairman Bobby Phillips and Bill Lutz reviewed the request to increase the paving program from $832,000 to $1,032,000. The paving program is expected to begin at the end of July.

According to the staff report, “there are several roads that are next on the priority list that would benefit from being repaved this year. The North Market Street reconstruction project was completed earlier than anticipated makes this construction project season the best to complete additional paving work now than rather than wait a year.”

The following roadways were requested to be added to the paving program: North Short Street to West Main Street from West Water Street; Dronfield Road to North Market Street from Robin Hood Lane; Denby Place to North Market Street from Dronfield Road; West Street to Lincoln Avenue from South Ridge Avenue; Carriage Crossing Way to West Main Street from the dead end; and Wagon Wheel Way to Carriage Crossing Way to Parkwood Drive.

Council member Bill Lutz asked if the work would need to be rebid. Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said that was not necessary.

Lutz asked if the city increased its paving program to $1 million per year, would it help with the paving schedule. Titterington said the streets are rated and documented for repaving scheduled as weather permits and its damage to roads.

Titterington said sometimes other schedules for utility work comes into play on paving schedules.

The request is an emergency due to the paving program to begin later this month.

The $32,000 of the project includes $27,000 for the senior citizen’s center’s parking lot repaving project and $5,000 for the cemetery’s Central Avenue paving project.

Staff reviews the capital improvement projects of other city departments and other utility companies including Vectren’s bare steel replacement program to create the paving list annually.

The previously authorized list of roads for repaving includes the following street areas:

Brukner Drive from Archer Drive to the cul-de-sac; Charles Street from Clay Street to the alley; South Cherry Street from West Race Street to Drury Lane; Crescent Drive from McKaig Avenue to Wayne Avenue; Dean Circle from Mumford Drive to the cul-de-sac; Drury Lane from South Market Street to South Ridge Avenue; Fairmont Court to Corporate Drive to the cul-de-sac; Fairview Court from Fairmont Court to the cul-de-sac; East Franklin Street from South Market Street to East Main Street; Hilltop Alley from Saratoga Drive to Hilltop Drive; Imperial Court from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Maplecrest Drive from Stonyridge Avenue to Staunton Road; Pennsylvania Avenue from McKaig Avenue to Drury Lane; Stony Creek Road from Dorset Avenue to the dead end; North Walnut Street from East Main Street to Pearson Court; Wayne Avenue from Lake Street to South Dorset Road; Wheeler Street from South Ridge Avenue to Madison Street; and Wright Circle from Stonyridge Avenue to the cul-de-sac.

In other news: The committee also approved to move forward with legislation to apply for funding to Ohio Public Works Commission for the Riverside Drive Phase 3 Improvement Project and to execute any necessary agreements if the funding application is approved. Due to the July 23 application deadline, consideration of emergency legislation is requested.

President Marty Baker asked why sanitary sewer was not included again in the design of the improvement project for residents off of Riverside on Orchard Drive which is a cul-de-sac.

City Engineer Jillian Rhoades said the road is very narrow and staff will be looking into adding sewer to the project once they determine the budget for the project.

If approved, construction could begin in 2020. In May, council approved LJB Inc. to design Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phase 2 for $139,000.

Additional $200K, six more roads for paving program