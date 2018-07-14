Maurer, Reed graduate from FEMA training

COLUMBUS — Rhonda Maurer of West Milton and Samuel O. Reed of Troy, graduated from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Emergency Management Basic Academy at Columbus on June 21.

EMI has created the National Emergency Basic Academy to produce a comprehensive curriculum that provides the foundational knowledge and skills needed to support the unpredictable challenges in the field of emergency management. Additionally, for those who are new to emergency management or for those who are transferring from another profession, this academy provides a unique opportunity to build camaraderie and establish professional contacts

Maurer and Reed, both completed the five courses in the basic academy that includes foundations of emergency management; science of disaster, emergency operations, exercise design, and public information and warning. To graduate, they fulfilled a total of 152 hours of training.

The Basic Academy is the first phase of FEMA’s new Emergency Management Professional Program (EMPP). The EMPP curriculum is designed to be a lifetime of learning for emergency managers and includes three separate, but closely related, training programs. The National Emergency Management Basic Academy is a gateway for individuals pursuing a career in emergency management. The National Emergency Management Leaders Academy is designed for emerging leaders and mid-level managers who lead emergency management programs and want to advance their skillset. The Executive Academy is designed for senior-level executives who are responsible for making decisions that have a significant effect on prevention, protection and mitigation policy or the management of disaster response and recovery.

For more information on FEMA’s training classes through the Basic, Leaders and Executive Academies, or other emergency management courses, go to: http://training.fema.gov/empp/.