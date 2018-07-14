History Alive at John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
History Alive is happening this weekend at the John Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Visitors can tour the museum and the John Johnston home, as well as visit historically acurate campsites depicting life in the mid-1800s. The event is open from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. on Sunday.
