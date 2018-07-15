Community unites to help seniors in need

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley community came together to help Comfort Keepers® collect 2,689 pounds of food through its Feed Seniors Now™ food drive for seniors in need during June. Several Troy facilities were among those that partnered with Comfort Keepers — including Caldwell House, Troy Senior Center and Troy Center — to place food collection bins throughout the area.

“We asked the community to make food donations to help local seniors and raise awareness of the growing epidemic of senior hunger and malnutrition, and they came through with open arms,” said Heather Dill, marketing manager of the Miami Valley Comfort Keepers’ locations.

“Our goal was to collect 500 pounds of food and we surpassed our goal five times over. Our donations will help to provide over 2,100 meals to local seniors. It is obvious the people of the Miami Valley care about helping our elders, and with this kind of support, we will be able to help our senior neighbors live healthy, independent lives by getting the food and nutrition they need.”

In response to a growing need for awareness about senior hunger, the Comfort Keepers system has launched a nationwide campaign called Feed Seniors Now to create awareness for the importance of a healthy diet for those 65 and over. This senior nutrition campaign aims to help seniors preserve their independence by providing diet and nutrition information, encouragement and necessities.

“There are many factors involved in malnutrition, and hunger is just one of those,” said Dill. “We hope this campaign helped people to understand the depth and seriousness of the malnutrition problem among seniors and how it impacts families beyond just food security and availability.”

Malnutrition is the result of the body not absorbing enough nutrients – which can be caused by hunger, and many other factors including lack of interest in eating, loneliness, dental problems, or the side effects of medication. It can have an immediate impact on the body, mind, and the safety of senior citizens. When seniors suffer from malnutrition, their bodies may become weak or unstable and their minds may become fatigued. The combination of these two effects significantly increases the risk of a fall and many other common accidents. It can also weaken their immune systems, which will increase seniors’ chances of becoming ill.

One in nine seniors is at risk of hunger in America, according to Feeding America, and as many as 85 percent of seniors in the care of others suffer from malnutrition, according to the National Resource Center on Nutrition and Aging. For seniors, malnutrition means the potential for increased hospital stays, increased health complications, early entry into assisted living or even premature death.

Other area partners were Village at the Greene, United Senior Services, Springfield Masonic Home, Vancrest New Carlisle, Homestead Health Care Center, Villa of Springfield, Sidney Senior Center, Sidney Library, Sidney Food Town, Sidney Care Center, Dorothy Love, Widows Home, Sanctuary at Wilmington Place, Cottages of Clayton, Pristine Nursing Center, Traditions of Beavercreek, Beavercreek Community Library, Beavercreek Senior Center, and Wright Nursing and Rehab. Village at the Greene collected the most donations of all by bringing in 233 pounds.

Comfort Keepers would like to thank all of the partners and those who donated for helping exceed their goal and making the 2018 Feed Seniors Now food drive a great success.

For more information on the local Nourish Senior Life campaign and how Comfort Keepers can help a loved one, contact your local Comfort Keepers office at (937) 203-0644 or visit www.comfortkeepers.com.

Food drive nets more than 2,600 pounds