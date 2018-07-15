Public hearing set for rezoning issues

TROY — Troy City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the rezoning of two properties during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The first rezoning application is for a 33.3712-acre lot from agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The property is located east of Washington Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision. The property was annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson, and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc. The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires a minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet.

The second rezoning application is for the rezoning of 24.936 acres at 1823 Peters Road, which currently is the single-family residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC.

The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

The applicant seeks to develop the property into 22 lots with an average size of 0.652 acres or 28,400 square feet.

The public hearing will be held at the beginning of the meeting.

First reading of Halifax Villas

Council will have its first reading of the proposed private residential subdivision on a 107.171 acre parcel on both the east and west side of Piqua-Troy Road.

A public hearing regarding the development will be held Aug. 6.

The owner and applicant is Frank Harlow of Halifax Land Company. The current property is zoned Agriculture Residential and Office-Commercial with the request for a planned development.

The development, called Halifax Villas, will be completed in two phases. The first phase will be residential use with a 3,000-square-foot private club house. The first phase includes 101 single-family lots on the west side of Piqua-Troy Road on 50.858 acres. The east side of Piqua-Troy Road will consist of 159 zero lot line townhomes on 32.35 acres and a private clubhouse and private space on 11.3 acres. The plans include golf cart paths and a walkway area.

The proposed value of the single-family homes will be $275,000 to 350,000 and the townhomes will be valued at $175,000 and up.

The development will include private streets, so the city would not provide curbs or sidewalks and the maintenance of the private streets will be the responsibility of the HOA.

The development will have city water and sewer services along with seven retention ponds and two detention ponds throughout the development. City trash service is not included.

The second phase of the development will include a future site for an assisted living facility (8.1 acres). An amendment to the Planned Development will be required in the future to show the development of phase two. The phase two area is currently the subject of a withdrawn of a rezoning application from Nottingham Inc. Neighboring residents placed a referendum of the rezoning ordinance to stop development on the site, primarily due to flooding issues in the Finsbury neighborhood, specifically the Kidder Ditch area. The property is within the city limits and in Miami East School District.

In other news, the following resolutions will be reviewed:

• R-31-2018: Amend R-13-2018 — increase authorization for 2018 paving program, emergency first reading

The resolution seeks to increase the city’s paving program from $832,000 to $1,032,000. The paving program is expected to begin at the end of July. The amendment added six roads to the list of projects.

• R-32-2018: OPWC Application for Riverside Drive Improvement Project Phase 3, emergency first reading

The grant application is up to $600,000. The project estimate is $1.3 million. The project is expected to be designed in 2019 and seek bids in 2020. The deadline is July 23.

• R-33-2018: Agreement with Miami County Board of Commissioners for waterline extension to UVMC, emergency first reading

The project seeks to provide a second water feed to the hospital from the city’s existing 12-inch waterline on Experiment Farm Road. The project will be designed, contracted and managed by the county. The cost to the city of Troy is not to exceed $336,135.

• O-34-2018: Notwithstanding legislation to allow overnight camping and fire pit at Treasure Island Park for UD River Stewards on Sept. 8-9, first reading