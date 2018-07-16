TFD mourns the loss of ‘loyal and faithful’ Holfinger

TROY — The city of Troy’s Fire Department mourns the loss of one of its own this week.

Jason Holfinger, 38, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday. He survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children.

Holfinger started with the Troy Fire Department in 2013. Previous to the Troy Fire Department, Jason served in the Ohio National Guard and also worked for the Butler Township Fire Department.

“It is hard to put into words what the loss of Jason means to our department. His contagious smile and willingness to do anything asked of him is irreplaceable. He was a loyal and faithful firefighter who selflessly served this community. In the days ahead, our family at Troy Fire Department will struggle through the loss of our brother,” said Chief Matthew Simmons. “Our attention and focus will be to lift each other up with great memories of Jason, while supporting his wife and three children. The outpouring of support from the community, city officials and fire departments across Ohio speaks to the appreciation of this dedicated profession.”

The public viewing for Jason will be Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Koinos church in Troy. His funeral possession will be Thursday morning starting at 10 a.m. with internment at Miami Memorial Gardens in Covington.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_Holfinger_Jason_cmyk-2.jpg