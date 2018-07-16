City discusses highway mowing

TIPP CITY — Responding to citizen complaints about overgrown plants and litter at the Tipp City’s interstate exits, city staff presented council with options for maintenance.

The land surrounding the exit ramps is the property of the state and is maintained by the Ohio Department of Transportation. Currently, ODOT mows the ramps twice a year. City staff picks up litter at the exits weekly.

City staff reached out to other area communities that have taken on ramp maintenance and obtained quotes for mowing both exits.

For exit 68, the cost per maintenance visit would be $378 for 30 visits, or $567 for 15 visits per season; a total of $11,340 or $8,505, respectively. At exit 69, which has a larger grass area, 30 maintenance visits per season would be $1,071 per visit at a total of $32,130, or $1,606.50 per visit for 15 visits, a total of $24,097.50.

In one year, the cost for the city to maintain the grass at both exits could cost between $32,602 and $43,470.

Council President Katelyn Berbach and Councilman John Kessler both agreed that the city’s money should be spent elsewhere.

“This is a fluff thing,” Kessler said, adding that the money could be spent on city road maintenance.

Mayor Joe Gibson said that the exits, especially exit 69, are like the city’s front door and should be better cared for.