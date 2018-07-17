Commissioners OK contracts

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday accepted a quote and approved a project to replace the exterior lighting at a county building.

The board accepted a quote for new exterior lighting at the Miami County Sanitary Engineering Department from Wells Electric of Troy. The total cost of the project is $21,312.

The project will include the replacement of all current high intensity discharge exterior lighting with new LED lights and fixtures, as well as all switches and hardware.

The commissioners also approved the renewal of a contract for the pickup and disposal of sharps needles with Stericycle. The total annual cost is not to exceed $500.

The cost is $25 for each 30 gallon or 15 gallon container. The smaller containers are typically placed at police departments. There will be eight collection containers, the same number as last year.

The contract will extend to next July, with one additional renewal available at that time.

Commissioner John “Bud” O’Brien was absent from the meeting. The commissioners will meet again at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

By Cecilia Fox

