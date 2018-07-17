UVMC satellite branches out

PIQUA — Patients who come for outpatient therapy at the Upper Valley Medical (Center (UVMC) satellite facility in Piqua are enjoying expanded space, equipment and privacy in a newly renovated rehabilitation services suite encompassing the entire third floor.

UVMC’s Outpatient Care Center North at 280 N. Looney Road added nearly 1,900 square feet of space to house outpatient physical therapy, previously located on the first floor, as well as occupational therapy, previously on the second floor.

“The amount of space is considerably larger than what was available before, and so much better for our patients and caregivers alike” said Linda Irvin, PT, DPT, MBA, manager of UVMC outpatient rehabilitation services.

“We have had a significant increase in patient volume since our facility opened in 1994,” she added, noting that physical therapy volume has increased by approximately 70 percent and occupational therapy by 40 percent.

Irvin said the new space offers numerous benefits including more room to work with patients and greater privacy. It was designed to enhance patient experience and flow through the department. Offering all services on one floor — from registration to treatment — also is more convenient.

“Anytime we enhance the patient experience, we make the staff happy,” Irvin said. “The new area provides the ability to meet the needs of patients and the ability to be more creative and functional with treatments to enhance patients’ outcomes.”

“Adding the space increases safety, enhances ability to do functional activities, and allows for additional growth,” Irvin said.

The third floor outpatient rehabilitation services department includes a waiting room, physical therapy gym, occupational therapy area, private treatment rooms with doors, employee work and meeting area, and equipment space/storage.

Five physical therapists/assistants and two occupational therapists/assistants staff the new area. The physical therapists offer services in general orthopedics, pain, post-operative care, balance, vestibular training, and special programs such as LSVT BIG for patients with Parkinson’s disease. The occupational therapists focus on outpatient hand, wrist and elbow therapy with two certified hand therapists.

The firm App Architecture designed the expansion with input from the clinicians. Renovations were completed by Bilbrey Construction.

For more information on UVMC outpatient rehabilitation services, call (937) 440-7355 or log on to uvmc.com.

Provided photo Physical therapist Brooke Alberts assists a patient in the new therapy space at Upper Valley Medical Center’s satellite facility in Piqua, located at 280 N. Looney Road. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_alberts..jpg Provided photo Physical therapist Brooke Alberts assists a patient in the new therapy space at Upper Valley Medical Center’s satellite facility in Piqua, located at 280 N. Looney Road.