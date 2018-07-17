Residents voice concerns over development

TROY — Troy City Council began its regular meeting with a moment of silence for the Troy Fire Department fire fighter and paramedic who passed away on Friday.

Jason Holfinger, 38, of Covington, passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children.

Holfinger started with the Troy Fire Department in 2013. Previous to the Troy Fire Department, Holfinger served in the Ohio National Guard and also worked for the Butler Township Fire Department.

President Marty Baker also offered condolences to Troy Police Department Officer Chris Tilley for the loss of his brother who was an officer in Jacksonville, Ark.

The council meeting held a public hearing regarding rezoning issues.

The second rezoning application is for a 33.3712-acre lot from agriculture to R-3 single family residential. The property is located east of Washington Road and west of the Fox Harbor subdivision. The property was annexed into the city in October 2017. According to the application, the owner is Barbara Ernst Wilson, and the property is currently under contract to be sold to Nottingham Development Inc. The proposed R-3 single family zoning district requires a minimum lot to meet or exceed 15,000 square feet.

No one spoke in favor of the ordinance, but several were opposed to the rezoning issue.

John Wilson said his property abuts the proposed development, and he had concerns with the drainage and buffer zone areas in the proposed rezoning application.

Resident David Enneking of Washington Bend Court said he was concerned about drainage issues in the area.

Enneking also said he hopes no damage occurs to farm drainage and the access where they will be going in and out of the property are his concerns.

Lester Conard said he’s concerned about the loss of agriculture land and influx of more homes.

Robert Brumbaugh of Staunton Twp. also said he was concerned about the major influx of homes being built in Troy. Brumbaugh said he believes the infrastructure would soon be overwhelmed including streets and schools.

“To me the council is far too cozy with the builders,” Brumbaugh said. He said the building is approved first and the infrastructure issues are considered later, with the taxpayers paying the bill for the work.

The first public hearing was in regards to the rezoning of 24.936 acres at 1823 Peters Road, which currently is the single-family residence of Thomas and Patricia Robinson. The applicant is Bart Denlinger of 3 Gen D, LLC.

The parcel is located along the Troy Country Club to the west. The property is currently zoned R-1 Single Family Residential and the application seeks a rezoning to R-3 Single Family Residential.

Denlinger spoke in favor of the rezoning as the owners of the property. Denlinger said the R-3 zoning would meet the needs of its buyers and “provide the product our clients are looking for.”

No one spoke against the rezoning issue.

A committee meeting regarding the rezoning issues will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

Infrastructure and drainage issues worry locals