Troy man to serve 34 months in prison

MIAMI COUNTY — “Dumbfounded” by the defendant’s actions, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee sentenced Jah Batdorf, 24, of Troy, to serve 34 months in prison on a variety of gun and drug charges on Tuesday.

Batdorf was sentenced in two different cases. He was sentenced to serve 17 months in prison for one case and 17 months for a second case, with an order to serve them consecutively.

“I can’t say it any other way. I am as dumbfounded as the people in the back of the room,” Gee said.

Prior to sentencing, Batdorf said he couldn’t explain his behavior.

“My actions have been terrible,” he said.

Gee later said Batdorf’s actions were dangerous for himself and others.

“Most people would try not to make things worse — apparently not you,” Gee said.

At the sentencing hearing, Batdorf first entered a plea of guilty on a bill of information to fourth degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and fifth degree felony possession of cocaine. He also forfeited the Rugar 380 handgun recovered in the incident on June 20, after he was released on bond for a similar incident in Troy on Feb. 27.

Batdorf was involved in a traffic incident in the area of Wayne and South streets on June 20 after which he was reportedly found with weapons and suspected drugs, and was arrested by Piqua Police.

On Feb. 27, Troy Police Department officers arrested Batdorf who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Franklin Street around 1:45 a.m. Batdorf allegedly was difficult to wake up and the keys were in the ignition of the vehicle.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a handgun, pills and other drug paraphernalia. He entered a plea of guilty to fourth degree attempted weapons under disability. In that case, he was ordered to forfeit a Smith and Wesson gun and $1,623. Judge Gee said consecutive sentences were necessary to protect the public. Gee also noted Batdorf has a similar case pending in Montgomery County and the latter incidents occurred while Batdorf was on bond.

He also was fined $525 and his license was suspended for two years for the OVI charge.

“You could recover from all this — you are smart enough to — good luck, sir,” Gee said.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_JahBatdorf.jpg

Jah Batdorf sentenced on gun and drug charges