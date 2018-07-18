Hardy to share Dayton VA history

TROY — Dr. J. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff, Dayton VA Medical Center, will share some of the history of the Dayton VA, and take veterans’ questions at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Dr. Hardy, a retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran, is a former Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne. He completed 18 months in Vietnam as an advisor to a Vietnamese infantry unit prior to attending medical school in 1976. He completed his internship and family practice residency at Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga., from 1980-1983.

Following his training, he served in leadership positions in both Europe and stateside prior to attending the U.S. Army War College from 1994-1995. Dr. Hardy then commanded Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, before retiring with over 20 years of active service.

Presently, he supervises 750 VA employees who provide health services to more than 37,000 patients.

The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be serving up a breakfast at the event.

The C.A.R., an organization for individuals from birth to age 22, is sponsored by the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughter of the American Revolution. Having been taught many of the civic and historical truths of the United States, they know how to conduct meetings, write reports, and serve on committees.

Come also to see and hear the ’67 Quilters present original quilts to the veterans.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, one block west of the Public Square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

