College briefs

Shawnee State announces dean’s list

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Jeff Bauer, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the dean’s list for the 2018 spring semester.

To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Local students include Sarah Retz of Covington and Declan Fournell and Devin Routson of Troy.

Brinkman named to president’s list

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University President Rick S. Kurtz, Ph.D., has released the president’s list for the 2018 spring semester, which includes Abby Brinkman of Troy.

To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.

Findlay releases dean’s list

FINDLAY, Ohio — The dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Tipp City: Kirsten Bell, Cameron Johnson, Cade Rogers, Dalton Shevlin, Michael Taylor.

Troy: Ally Decker, Katherine Swank.

New Carlisle: Jake Eier, Jensen Kleis, Cameron Wardley.

West Milton: Amy Evaniuk, Emily Teague.

Pleasant Hill: Trelissa Lavy, Treyton Lavy, Jessica Weeks.