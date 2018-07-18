Man who threw blood at officer sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — The Troy man who threw a cup of his own blood in the face of a Miami County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was sentenced to community control on Tuesday.

In earlier proceedings, Tyler Sharp, 25, of Troy, entered a plea of no contest and was found guilty of fifth-degree harassment by bodily fluid in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Sharp was found guilty by the court for throwing a cup of blood in the face of a correction’s officer on Aug. 14, 2017.

Defense counsel Jay Lopez said Sharp was not compliant with his mental health medication at the time of the incident.

“I’m really sorry for it happening — I’ll take medicine from now on,” Sharp told the court.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker asked for a prison sentence for Sharp’s actions in spite of his mental health issues.

“I really can’t think of anything worse,” Parker said.

Judge Christopher Gee placed Sharp on two years of community control and ordered him to stay engaged with mental health professionals. Gee also ordered Sharp to abstain from using illegal drugs and asked for probation to have a copy of his mental health forensic evaluation on hand. Gee reserved 12 months in prison if Sharp fails to comply with his conditions.

Sharp was incarcerated on a parole violation at the time of the incident.

Sharp

Receives 2 years of community control