Community says goodbye to Troy firefighter Jason Holfinger

TROY — The community said goodbye to Troy firefighter Jason Holfinger on Thursday with a procession fit for a hero.

Holfinger, 38, a resident of Covington, passed away unexpectedly last week.

Following his funeral Thursday morning, a procession made up of fire, EMS and police departments from at least six counties escorted Holfinger to the cemetery. The procession included trucks, engines, ambulances and police cruisers from departments in Miami County, as well as representatives from departments in Sidney, Greenville, Vandalia, Huber Heights, Kettering, Urbana, Fostoria and others. People stepped out of homes and downtown businesses to pay their respects.

Full honors during the services were performed by the Miami County Firefighters Honor Guard.

Holfinger is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children.

Holfinger joined the Troy Fire Department in 2013 after serving in the Ohio National Guard. He also worked for the Butler Township Fire Department.

“It is hard to put into words what the loss of Jason means to our department. His contagious smile and willingness to do anything asked of him is irreplaceable. He was a loyal and faithful firefighter who selflessly served this community. In the days ahead, our family at Troy Fire Department will struggle through the loss of our brother,” said Chief Matthew Simmons. “Our attention and focus will be to lift each other up with great memories of Jason, while supporting his wife and three children. The outpouring of support from the community, city officials and fire departments across Ohio speaks to the appreciation of this dedicated profession.”

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at Koinos Christian Fellowship, 722 Grant St., Troy, with Pastor Jonathan Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Koinos Christian Fellowship.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_Holfinger_Jason_cmyk-4.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy Tanker 1, carrying Firefighter Jason Holfinger’s flag-drapped casket, goes around the Public Square on Thursday as Holfinger’s funeral procession makes its way to Miami Memorial Park near Covington. For more photos, see page 5. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_071918mju_tfd_holfinger1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Troy Tanker 1, carrying Firefighter Jason Holfinger’s flag-drapped casket, goes around the Public Square on Thursday as Holfinger’s funeral procession makes its way to Miami Memorial Park near Covington. For more photos, see page 5.