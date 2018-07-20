College briefs

Hart receives Ph.D. from UW

SEATTLE — Chloe Hart recently graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, WA with a dual-title Ph.D. in earth and space sciences and astrobiology, with a research focus in geomicrobiology.

Hart enjoyed working with local high school students in the summer time, introducing them to microbiology, how research projects and a research lab is conducted, and taking them out into nature to collect samples.

Hart is the daughter of Joe Hart Jr. and Tammy Hart. She graduated from Newton High School in 2008 and from Wittenberg University in 2012, where she earned a bachelor’s in biology.

Edwards graduates from Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Amber Edwards of Covington, Ohio, earned a bachelor’s degree in English during Bluffton University’s 118th annual commencement ceremony.

Edwards was the recipient of the Distinguished Scholar in English education award, the John D. Unruh Award and is a member of the 2017-18 Pi Delta Society.