Volunteers, sponsors make event a success

To the Editor:

Another successful Troy Kids Triathlon, celebrating its 10th year. The proceeds this year benefit Clubhouse, Dream Builders Inc., a free faith-based after school program for children who are mentored by teens to develop community minded individuals.

I am so thankful for my many volunteers that make race day run smoothly. They are my family, friends, co-workers, and some I only see once a year (on race day). I have volunteers who come back every year along with new ones. I appreciate their enthusiasm and taking time out of their busy lives to help make the event such a success. The volunteers make sure the kids ages 4 to 14 are safe and have a great time. The Troy Kids Triathlon couldn’t happen without their help on race day.

I would like to thank my sponsors: Robinson Fund, Dayton Children’s Hospital, Vectren, Concrete Sealants, Inc, Wade & Susan Westfall, Midwest Ohio Baseball, Baird Funeral Home, Winans Chocolates & Coffee House, Ted & Gayle Mitchell, K’s Hamburger shop Racing Team, Xcel Sports Medicine, Anytime Fitness, Kiwanis, Hobart Corp and Troy Sports Center.

Special thanks to my husband Billy J. Chaney, the hardest worker I know and my support. Also to Carrie Slater, assistant director of the city of Troy Recreation Department. I appreciate all the contributions and all the work from my volunteers who make it possible for the event to run smoothly.

_ Cheryl Chaney

Troy Kids Triathlon