Protecting Our Water Ways

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Kazy Hinds, Joe Wilson, and Mike Gutmann, l-r, make their way down the Great Miami River in Piqua on Saturday picking up trash as part of the POWW 2018 river cleanup organized by Jeff Lange. In addition to those traveling by canoe, several volunteers walked along the banks picking up trash. All debris was transported to a waiting truck at the Piqua Boat & Ski Club ramp where it will be taken to the Miami County Transfer Station for recycling or disposal. The annual river cleanup through Troy which was scheduled for Friday was changed to August 10, due to rain.