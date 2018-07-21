Go Fund Me account set up to assist fallen TFD firefighter’s family

Staff report

TROY — A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Troy Firefighters Union Local 1638 to assist the family of Troy firefighter/paramedic Jason Holfinger who passed away recently.

The page reads, “Holfinger passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, July 13th, leaving behind his wife Lisa, and his three children Josiah, Emerich, and Zoe. Jason was a loving father, husband and son who committed his life to the protection of the citizens of Troy. By “Exceeding the expectations of the community,” Jason was not only a firefighter/paramedic, but a member of the Special Rescue Team, (Miami) County Hazmat Team, and served his country honorably with the Ohio National Guard. Jason was a strong man of faith.”

“As a tribute to his dedication and sacrifice, a GoFundMe account has been established to help his wife and children. Jason had touched the hearts of not only his family and friends but all the individuals that encountered him as he worked hard to serve his community. With an addicting smile and pleasant personality, Jason had a compassion for saving lives, which makes this request more special as we help to support the Holfinger family. Please keep Jason’s family in your thoughts and prayers as we honor his service by donating for a great cause.”

Donations may be dropped off or mailed to: Abbey Credit Union, Jason Holfinger Memorial Fund, 1341 Wayne St., Troy, OH 45373.

To donate through the Go Fund Me account, visit www.gofundme.com/u3ee7f-honor-a-local-hero-jason-holfinger.