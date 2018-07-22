Car hits house, driver charged with OVI

PIQUA — A Piqua man is in custody following a car crash that heavily damaged a home and caused a natural gas leak on Saturday.

Tad Fagg, 22, was arrested after reportedly losing control of his vehicle that was northbound on Riverside Drive around 10:30 p.m. Officer Todd Voskuhl of the Piqua Police Department said that Fagg stated he was attempting to make a left-hand turn into an alley when he struck a house in the 300 block of Riverside that was approximately 50 yards away from the ally.

His vehicle jumped a curb and struck the front of the home. Several people were inside the house when it was struck, including two children. No injuries were reported.

The impact damaged a Vectren gas meter causing a leak. Vectren was contacted to respond to access the situation and make repairs.

Piqua Fire Department and Covington Fire Department responded to the scene and stood by until Vectren gave the all-clear.

Riverside Drive was closed to thru traffic until the natural gas situation was under control and the crash cleared.

Fagg was charged with a single count of OVI.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police and firefighters inspect the scene of a crash in the 300 block of Riverside Drive on Saturday. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_072118mju_crash_riverside.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police and firefighters inspect the scene of a crash in the 300 block of Riverside Drive on Saturday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police take Tad Fagg, 22, into custody on a charge of OVI after Fagg allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into a house on Riverside Drive on Saturday night. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_072218mju_crash_riverside1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police take Tad Fagg, 22, into custody on a charge of OVI after Fagg allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into a house on Riverside Drive on Saturday night.