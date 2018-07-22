Area briefs

‘Dirty Dancing’ to be shown

TROY — Take a step back in time and enjoy the 1987 blockbuster film, “Dirty Dancing” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.,Troy. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal dance lesson and the movie (rated PG-13, 1 hour and 40 minutes long) will begin at 6 p.m.

For adults; no registration required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information or visit www.tmcpl.org .

Music in the park offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its Music in the Park “Ancient Music” program on from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road south of Tipp City.

Enjoy soft, meditative Native American Flute music on a casual walk around Charleston Falls Preserve.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, e-mailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

WACO focus of Lunch and Learn program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Lunch and Learn program presented by Gretchen Hawk about the WACO Aircraft Company and its history. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. This program is sponsored by Story Point of Troy. Lunch will be provided by Story Point.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to fill out a registration form.

Hoffman Art Show set for Aug. 3-5

WEST MILTON — The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 4-5 at Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $500 first place, $400 second place; $300 third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the 11 winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 3 and conclude at 2 p.m. on Aug 5. During the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Honey Harvest event set

TROY — Come enjoy the sweet taste of summer at Brukner Nature Center’s annual Honey Harvest at 2 p.m. Aug. 5, presented by the Miami Valley’s Beekeepers Association.

Did you know that colonists brought honey bees to America more than 300 years ago? Before that there was no native honey except from bumblebees. Did you know that there are 30,000 to 60,000 bees in a hive — one queen, hundreds of drones and the rest, workers?! Bees fly between 10 and 15mph and must make 40,000 to 80,000 trips to make a single pound of honey.

You can escape the heat in the air-conditioned Heidelberg Auditorium and learn all about the process of beekeeping from setting up the hive to processing the honey for your table. Enjoy a taste of this season’s hard work, courtesy of the honey bees at Brukner Nature Center. Admission is free.