State briefs

Lady A calls police lip sync of its song ‘amazing’

MIDDLETOWN (AP) — An Ohio police department’s entry in a lip sync challenge sweeping the nation has gotten rave reviews — including from the country music group whose song is featured.

Middletown police Chief Rodney Muterspaw says he’s “overwhelmed” by the response to a video his department created as part of a national lip sync challenge among police departments. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports among fans of the video is the band Lady Antebellum, which tweeted that the police department’s cover of its song “Need You Now” is “amazing.”

Since its posting on Wednesday the video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The police chief says it took about an hour to shoot the video. He says some officers were reluctant at first but everyone seemed to enjoy the experience.

New fairgrounds sees increase in attendance

DAYTON — A county fair in southwest Ohio has seen a huge increase in attendance following a location move.

According to the Montgomery County Agricultural Society, 27,000 people attended the Montgomery County Fair this year at the new fairgrounds in Jefferson Township. That’s about 13,000 more attendees than last year.

The fairgrounds had spent over 160 years in Dayton before the move.

Agricultural Society Board of Directors President John Yancik says he was happy with the turn out and the response from people. Yancik says the event helped show off climate-controlled facilities.

The agricultural society is considering building another building and gazebo

Officials say more improvements will be made as funding becomes available.

Sheriff’s office: Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles dies

COLUMBUS — Authorities say a man was struck by two vehicles as he was trying to cross a road in central Ohio and has died.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Daniel Bender was hit by a pickup truck late Friday night as he was trying to cross a road in Prairie Township west of Columbus. Deputies say a second vehicle then hit Bender in the road.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck stopped and remained at the scene, while the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.

Bender was taken to a hospital where the Grove City man was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office was searching for the driver of the second vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Ohio patrol focuses on Move Over law

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol and state police in five other states are focusing on enforcement of the Move Over law.

The law requires drivers approaching any vehicles with flashing or rotating lights that are parked on the roadside to move over to an adjacent lane. Motorists should slow down and proceed with caution if moving over isn’t possible due to traffic or weather conditions or lack of a second lane.

The safety effort began Sunday will end at 11:59 a.m. July 28. It includes state police in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

From 2013-2017, Ohio patrol cruisers were involved in 58 crashes that appear to be related to the Move Over law. The crashes resulted in the deaths of two civilians and injured 34 civilians and 24 officers.