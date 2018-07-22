Fundraiser to help spread holiday cheer

WEST MILTON — The West Milton Fire Department firefighters are raising funds for a program that remembers one of their own.

Next Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the company will host its third annual car wash fundraiser, which raises money for the John Schultz Christmas Fund.

The yearly fundraiser is a way of a honoring late West Milton firefighter John Schultz’s memory and giving back to the community, Captain Ben Herron said.

The fund allows the department to buy Christmas gifts for children every year in honor of Schultz, who passed away in 2012.

Unknown to others, Schultz used to buy Christmas gifts for children whose families couldn’t afford them. His friends and family found out about this habit at his funeral, when several people stood up to share their memories of him.

His fellow firefighters were moved by his generosity and decided to start up a Christmas fund to help other kids.

“Every dollar we get goes right into the Christmas fund,” said Herron, who went through the fire academy with Schultz.

Most of the company and their families participate in the event, which has raised thousands of dollars in recent years and helps dozens of children in the community every year.

Before the holiday, the firefighters go out in the community in their fire engines and deliver the gifts to families. The school district helps identify families in need of a little extra holiday cheer.

“It’s a great cause,” Herron said, adding that he’s helped to deliver gifts before and enjoys giving back to the community.

The department also accepts donations throughout the year at their other events, including the summer waffle sales, or donations can be dropped off at the West Milton municipal building.

The waffle sales run every Friday at the department, 701 S. Miami St., from 6-9 p.m. until Sept. 14.

