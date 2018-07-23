Answering the call to serve

MIAMI COUNTY — As a child, Nikki Sherck’s home was a safe haven for foster children.

As the new executive director of CASA/GAL of Miami County Inc., Sherck will be guiding Miami County’s children through the legal system so they, too, can have a safe home to call their own.

Sherck joined the organization in June. She previously served as the administrative director of the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton, which provides support services for the homeless in Dayton.

Sherck said she was eager to change roles to help serve children in need in her home county.

“My parents were foster parents (when I was) growing up. We had more than 60 kids live with us in a 15-year period of time. My mom was definitely what most people call a professional volunteer and I worked very close with her in many of those things,” she said.

Sherck said she went to college on a scholarship for volunteerism and philanthropy. She shared how she first planned on continuing to medical school with her degree in biology and chemistry, but earning a grant to go on to earn her master’s degree changed her path to continue to serve others in need.

A native of Indiana, Sherck moved to the area for her husband’s job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They have four children and have lived in southern Miami County for the last nine years.

“When this position came up it, just that ability to make a difference for kids in crisis in our community was a huge pull for me, especially with my own background with my family growing up on the other side of kids in care,” she said. “I have always been passionate working with children. For me, what I do is certainly a calling … to have the ability to really make a difference in the lives of kids.”

Sherck is an active church member and has coordinated many overseas short-term mission trips through the Back2Back Ministries for several years. She enjoys her children’s activities, playing golf, cooking and is active in her church.

“We have a great staff and our volunteers are committed to the children we serve — it’s a great place to be,” she said.

The mission of CASA/GAL of Miami County is to provide a Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem (CASA/GAL) to each abused and neglected child for whom placement is being determined by Miami County Juvenile Court. Volunteers will advocate for the best interests of the children in an effective, timely, and professional manner until the case is permanently resolved. The goal is to secure a safe, permanent and nurturing home for each child.

CASA works in partnership and collaboration with the Miami County court system, the Miami County Children’s Services Board and other community resources to help ensure children are placed in safe and permanent homes.

To learn more about CASA/GAL of Miami County or about becoming a volunteer child advocate, please call (937) 335-0209, visit www.miamicountycasa.org or e-mail the organization at info@miamicountycasa.org.

Nikki Sherck recently was appointed as executive director of CASA/GAL of Miami County. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2018/07/web1_nikkiCASAGAL.jpg Nikki Sherck recently was appointed as executive director of CASA/GAL of Miami County. Melanie Yingst | Troy Daily News

Sherck tapped as CASA/GAL executive director