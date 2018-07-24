Bethel OKs personnel changes

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel board of education voted Monday night to accept the resignation of two building principals. The search for their replacements is already underway.

Middle school Principal Alexis Dedrick accepted a position with the Troy school district, while high school Principal Craig Vasil will move to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

The district has begun interviewing for new administrators.

Superintendent Ginny Potter thanked Dedrick and Vasil for their hard work and contributions to the district and wished them well in their new endeavors.

The board also voted on several other personnel items, including the approval of Gayle Rhoades as the transportation supervisor. They also approved a two-year administrator contract for James Chapman, who will be the maintenance director.

The board also voted in favor of the hiring of Jodi Hill, a K-12 Spanish teacher, and Christina Randall, a second grade teacher.

The board also head an update from Sheriff Dave Duchak on the district’s new school resource office, Deputy Warren Edmondson. Duchak discussed the responsibilities of an SRO and took questions from the board and from parents.

Edmondson will be a part-time SRO presence in the schools. The district had an SRO for several years until about seven years ago, Duchak said.