Sidney man assaults deputy

MIAMI COUNTY — A Sidney man remains incarcerated on felony assault charges after he punched a Miam County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face following a hit and skip report in the village of Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, Rodney Kesler, 60, of Sidney, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest and fifth-degree felony obstructing justice. His bond was set for $22,500 on all charges. Other charges are pending, including traffic violations, driving under suspension and OVI.

Kesler suffered minor injuries to his shoulder, back and face area after Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley and three Bradford residents assisted her in detaining Kesler. Deputy Fraley suffered minor arm and hand injuries from the altercation with Kesler. According to the report, Fraley also suffered injuries to her face as Kesler punched her several times during the fight. Kesler was treated at the scene for pepper spray flushed from his eyes. Both were treated for their injuries at Upper Valley Medical Center and released.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak thanked the three Bradford residents who assisted the deputy at the scene.

“They were invaluable in helping to get (Kesler) restrained and handcuffed,” Sheriff Duchak said. “Deputy Fraley did an extremely good job. She is a great resource for Bradford.”

Fraley was in the 500 block of South Miami Street, in Bradford, as the Piqua Police Department had requested she check the area for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip incident earlier in the day. Deputy Fraley confronted Kesler in an alley between Church and James streets. Kesler ignored commands to stop and came towards Fraley in an aggressive manner. Fraley drew her Taser and ordered Kesler to comply. Kesler then pretended to comply before running away, punching Fraley in the chest before he fled. Fraley was able to catch Kesler, and take him to the ground and deployed pepper spray. As she was securing Kesler in cuffs, three residents came to the scene and assisted Fraley in securing Kesler to the ground and in handcuffs.

— Mike Ullery contributed to this story

Bradford residents assist deputy during altercation